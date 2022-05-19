iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $104.87

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $104.87 and last traded at $104.87, with a volume of 17959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

