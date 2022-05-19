iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.14

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.14 and last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 47384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

