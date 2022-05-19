iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 351.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 81,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 598.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter.

BGRN stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

