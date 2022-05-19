Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Up to $9.04

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $10.04. Janus International Group shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 10,784 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.
