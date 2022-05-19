JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $142.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

NYSE:VLO opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $131.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

