JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to “Neutral”

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

PBF has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

PBF Energy stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.24.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.61) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,595,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,911,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,084,067 shares of company stock worth $146,524,214 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after buying an additional 707,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after buying an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after buying an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

