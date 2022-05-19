JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMINGet Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 4.74% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMIN opened at $36.15 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39.

