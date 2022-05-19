Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $6.00. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 93,471 shares.

JMIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.