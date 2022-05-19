Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $6.00. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 93,471 shares.
JMIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
