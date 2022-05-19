Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,983 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.