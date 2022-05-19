Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.64. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 57,729 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $854.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.62.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

