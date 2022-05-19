KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Stake Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of KT worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in KT during the 4th quarter worth $132,187,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,366,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT by 22.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 124,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of KT by 125.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 440,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 245,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 437,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. Analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. KT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.60%.

KT Profile (Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

