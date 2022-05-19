Lake Street Capital Lowers AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Price Target to $1.50

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $2.50 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.08. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 7.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in AutoWeb by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

