Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $130.50

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $130.50 and last traded at $130.69, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average of $157.12.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

