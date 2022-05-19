LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LendingClub by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 41.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 508,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,319,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,273,000 after acquiring an additional 35,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,866,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LC opened at $13.19 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $472,880. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

