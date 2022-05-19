Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $451.14

Shares of Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 451.14 ($5.56) and last traded at GBX 357 ($4.40), with a volume of 621965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.40 ($4.44).

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 21.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 362.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 336.23.

About Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

