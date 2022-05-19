Mizuho Lowers Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target to $16.50

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 148.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.54. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.15% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

