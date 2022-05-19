MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 160.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $115.44 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.85 and its 200-day moving average is $149.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

