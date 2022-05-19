Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Insider Sells $3,586,595.74 in Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after buying an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $129,128,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

