Morgan Stanley Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $250.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.31. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $230.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $217,562.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,354 shares of company stock worth $684,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

