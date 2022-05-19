Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Sets New 1-Year Low at $950.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 950 ($11.71) and last traded at GBX 955 ($11.77), with a volume of 96402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,005 ($12.39).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a market cap of £518.83 million and a P/E ratio of 26.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,127.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley bought 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,115 ($13.75) per share, for a total transaction of £312.20 ($384.86). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,160 ($14.30) per share, with a total value of £1,635.60 ($2,016.27). Insiders bought a total of 510 shares of company stock valued at $586,795 in the last 90 days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

