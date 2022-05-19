Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

MLI stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

