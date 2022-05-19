National Bank Financial Lowers Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Price Target to C$2.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71.
About Next Hydrogen Solutions (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Next Hydrogen Solutions (NXHSF)
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.