National Bank Financial Lowers Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Price Target to C$2.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

