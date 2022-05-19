NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.70) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 292.14 ($3.60).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 208.15 ($2.57) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.18).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

