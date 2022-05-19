Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $24,435,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 197,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 290,778 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 977.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 117,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.