NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $186.66 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.92.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.29.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

