Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Up to $7.32

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.95. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 2,474 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 227,272 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 330.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,644 shares in the last quarter.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.