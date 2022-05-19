Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Up to $7.32

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.95. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 2,474 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.81.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 227,272 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 330.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,644 shares in the last quarter.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
