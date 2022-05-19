ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OBSV. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ObsEva by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

