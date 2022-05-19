Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.32. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 67.4% in the first quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

