Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OLK opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 71,468 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

