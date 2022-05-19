ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $22.10. ON shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 96,949 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92.
ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
