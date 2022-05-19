Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.80. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

