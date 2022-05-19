OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPGN. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $17.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.50. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 70.80% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OpGen by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 229.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

