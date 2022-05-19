Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,405 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Orange by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 217,658 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orange by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 122,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Orange by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Orange by 9,032.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 74,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

ORAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.38) to €9.50 ($9.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

