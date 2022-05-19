PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Position Lowered by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in PagerDuty by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PD opened at $23.13 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

