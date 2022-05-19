Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.30% of Papa John’s International worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Papa John’s International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Papa John’s International Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.