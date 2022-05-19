Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Raised to $17.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PARR. StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.26.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $832,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,361,402 shares of company stock worth $19,891,277. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

