Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.71% of Phreesia worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $22,754,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of PHR opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

