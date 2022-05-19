Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $37.84

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.84, but opened at $40.84. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 269,854 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. 86 Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

