Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.88

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 351729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$659.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,449,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,355,580. Over the last three months, insiders bought 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $307,308 and sold 445,000 shares valued at $646,143.

About Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

