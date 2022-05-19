Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Hits New 1-Year High at $274.70

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $274.70 and last traded at $274.66, with a volume of 6873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $268.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.17 and its 200 day moving average is $217.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,293,266 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,764,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

