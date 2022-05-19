Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Plug Power worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,518,000 after buying an additional 765,470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,075,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,773,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,142,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

