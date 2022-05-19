ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Amyris by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Amyris by 2,531.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 1,924,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amyris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amyris alerts:

AMRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

AMRS stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $722.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.