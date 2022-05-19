ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $3,456,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMEO opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

