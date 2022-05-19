ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,065,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,123,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 533,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 202,487 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.19.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $69,946.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $169,215.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,969 shares of company stock worth $7,508,321 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

