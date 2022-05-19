ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $176,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $609.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

