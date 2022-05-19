ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

