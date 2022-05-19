ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Clearfield by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clearfield by 1,254.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $53.93 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $742.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 30.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

