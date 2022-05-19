Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.05) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.23).

LON:PFG opened at GBX 234.80 ($2.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.59, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.19. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.73). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 315.74. The company has a market cap of £595.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 11,553 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.24), for a total value of £30,384.39 ($37,456.10).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

