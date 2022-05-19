Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,171 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Camping World worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Camping World by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Camping World by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 3,685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 578,449 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 438,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

