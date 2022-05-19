Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,958 shares of company stock worth $2,303,157. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.87.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.